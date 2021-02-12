Fayetteville State Police investigate after resident awakens to find intruder in bedroom

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University Police are investigating after someone reported waking up and finding an unknown man standing in their room.Campus police said the incident happened Friday about 3:45 a.m. A resident asleep at University Place Apartments called to report a strange man in their room. The intruder fled when the person awoke.There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment. No items were reported to have been stolen during the incident and no injuries were reported, police said.Police said the suspected intruder had reportedly been seen walking in the area of multiple buildings and checking for unlocked doors in the University Place Apartments complex.Surveillance cameras did capture images of the man.He was described as approximately 6-feet tall, of heavy build and with a beard and mustache. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, a red shirt, and dark-colored pants.