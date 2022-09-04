1 killed in I-95 crash where trailer came loose, collided with minivan

A fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Fayetteville shut down several lanes of traffic for several hours in the early morning hours of Sunday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Fayetteville shut down several lanes of traffic for several hours in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The crash happened around midnight just north of the Cape Fear River bridge at mile marker 46.

A bus pulling a flatbed trailer crashed. The crash caused the trailer to get loose, and collide with a minivan coming down the interstate.

Investigators on scene told ABC11 that a person inside the minivan died from their injuries. Two other people in the crashes were rushed to the hospital for treatment.