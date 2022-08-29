More than 50,000 students head back to school in Cumberland County

ABC11 got a look inside Ferguson-Easley Elementary School in Fayetteville as teachers prepared to welcome kids back.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 50,000 students headed back to school in Cumberland County on Monday morning.

ABC11 got a look inside Ferguson-Easley Elementary School in Fayetteville as teachers prepared to welcome kids back.

Principal Eric McLaurin spoke about expectations for students heading into the fall.

"Our goal is to educate every child. Every child has the capacity to learn. Everyone is not going to be an A student, but every student has the potential for growth. So each day we are looking for a little bit of growth in each student and we are going to measure that growth day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month," he said.

Community members greeted students all over the school district on their first day back to school.

Cumberland County Schools theme going into this year is "Together We Will Rise." Superintendent Doctor Marvin Connelly told ABC11 it means people, purpose and passion.