1 person killed, 1 person in critical condition after Fayetteville crash, part of Rosehill Rd closed

Part of Rosehill Road in Fayetteville is closed due to a deadly crash.

Police confirm one person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a crash that happened around 6:08 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Rosehill Road. As a result of the crash, all lanes are closed from Rutledge Drive to Tamarack Drive.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Officers are on the scene investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at 910-818-1872.