6-year-old and his father airlifted to hospital after 3-car crash in Sampson County

KEENER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 6-year-old and his father were airlifted to a hospital after a head-on crash Friday evening in Sampson County.

Emergency crews were called to the 5600 block of NC Highway 701 around 5:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a Chevrolet hatchback that rolled over into a ditch. ABC11 crews also saw a Honda with heavy damage in a ditch and a Ford Fusion with damage in the road.

The child and his father were flown from the Halls Fire Department to area trauma centers. Four other people involved in the crash were taken to Sampson Regional Hospital in Clinton and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville

NC Highway 701 was closed from Shipp Road to King Road for more than three hours.

State troopers are still at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream