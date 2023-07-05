1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Fayetteville shooting

Wednesday morning at 4:17 a.m., officer responded to Hilton Drive to the report of gunshots in the area.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting that happened in Fayetteville.

This morning at 4:17 a.m., officers responded to Hilton Drive to the report of gunshots in the area. Police found a man in the road with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Two more people were transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for injuries.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565.