Homicide investigation underway after man's body found behind Raleigh townhomes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Tuesday that officers are conducting a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in a wooded area.

The incident began Saturday night just after 9:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 5400 block of Picket Fence Lane for reports of shots fired into a building. Responding officers said several townhomes were damaged by gunfire but there were no reports of injuries.

However, on Monday, police were called back out to the area and found a dead man in the wood line behind the townhomes.

The man has been identified as Dexter Rashad Ingram, 28.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood