FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville firefighters spent Saturday morning battling a three-story apartment fire on Ivanhoe Court.The fire began around 5 a.m.Fire officials said one person was found on the second floor and taken to the hospital by Cape Fear Valley EMS.The American Red Cross said it is on scene assisting those displaced by the fire. The number of residents displaced is unknown at this time.An investigation into the fire will begin once the blaze is extinguished.