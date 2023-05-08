Fayetteville's largest homeless campsite nearly cleaned up

Fayetteville has nearly cleared out its largest homeless camp. The effort is drawing concern from some about the best way to handle homelessness

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The city of Fayetteville is about to take another milestone in cleaning up its largest homeless encampment. Meanwhile, the effort is drawing some concerns from people within the city's homeless community.

What isn't up for debate is that these people living on the street in campsites like the one that was at Gillespie Street need better housing options. However, some people who planned to come out to Monday's city council meeting intended to speak about how the city needs to take a more humane, considered approach when moving people who have been living at these campsites.

The city said its latest evacuation effort at Gillespie Street has so far been successful.

An official said that the 21 people who were living there at the time that the site was cleared last Wednesday are now in temporary shelters and are working with case managers thanks to help from coordinated entry.

Chris Tober was one of the first people living at a campsite at Maiden Lane to be moved from his campsite by the city back in November. He is in permanent housing with his mother now but worries about people more vulnerable than him who may not reach the same fate.

"It may have worked out for me and my mom, but like I said, it ain't going to work out for everybody because they don't always have the support group me and my mom have," Tober said.

On Tuesday, the city is cleaning up the belongings left behind at the Gillespie Street site..