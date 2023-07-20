2 men arrested, charged in shooting death of Fayetteville woman

Deputies found the woman after responding to a shots fired call.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged two men in connection with a shooting that killed a woman on July 12.

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Mammoth Drive in Fayetteville for a child custody matter; when they received a call that shots had been fired. When deputies arrived they found Barbara Mitchell Adair with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Darren Lyndell Powell, 24, of Spring Lake, and Hakeem Sincere Jessel Wilson, 24, of Fayetteville in connection with Adair's death.

Powell and Wilson are each being charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

They are being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this Homicide Investigation should contact Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

