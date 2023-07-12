Woman shot, critically wounded in Cumberland County: Sheriff

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is in the hospital with a gunshot, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirms.

Deputies were responding to the 500 block of Mammoth Drive in Fayetteville, NC for a child custody matter; when they received a call that shots had been fired, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

They found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 2:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).