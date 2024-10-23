Sanford man charged with murder of live-in girlfriend

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County man is behind bars after being accused of shooting and killing his long-time girlfriend, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Deputies responded just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 4200 block of River Run Drive in Sanford where they found 76-year-old Joan Collins dead from a gunshot wound.
Randall Lee Stark, 66, was arrested at the scene. The sheriff's office said Collins and Stark lived together and were in a long-term relationship.
Stark was charged with murder and was being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.
The case remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.
