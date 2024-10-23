Sanford man charged with murder of live-in girlfriend

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County man is behind bars after being accused of shooting and killing his long-time girlfriend, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 4200 block of River Run Drive in Sanford where they found 76-year-old Joan Collins dead from a gunshot wound.

Randall Lee Stark, 66, was arrested at the scene. The sheriff's office said Collins and Stark lived together and were in a long-term relationship.

Randall Stark Lee County Sheriff's Office

Stark was charged with murder and was being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

