2 people shot in Durham near McDougald Terrace housing complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were shot outside the McDougald Terrace public housing complex on Tuesday night, Durham Police said.

Officers responded just before 8:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of E Lawson Street near Wabash Street and found two men with gunshot wounds in their lower bodies.

As many as 10 evidence markers were visible as officers investigated.

Police wrapped up their investigation just before 11 p.m. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (919)-683-1200 or online at durhamcrimestoppers.org to submit information, and possibly receive a cash reward. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

