Murder suspect identified but still at-large day after deadly double shooting in Cumberland County

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in the double homicide.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 42-year-old Fayetteville man is wanted on murder charges in a shooting that killed two younger men on Tuesday.

The shooting happened outside a home on the 3600 block of Yarborough Road, a Fayetteville address near Hope Mills.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the 9-1-1 call came in a few minutes after 11 a.m.

Deputies found two men shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now identified those men as Arthur Knight Acosta, 21, and Jefferson Taylor Duggins, 32.

It remains unclear what led up to the shootings. Deputies focused their investigation on a work truck with shattered glass parked near a home on Yarborough Road.

Desmund Louis Moore, 42, faces charges of first-degree murder in the case. Deputies have not said if or how Moore knew the victims.

Anyone with information about Moore's whereabouts is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective I. Fisk at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

