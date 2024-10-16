2 men found shot dead at Cumberland County home

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in the double homicide.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in the double homicide.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in the double homicide.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in the double homicide.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting that left two people dead Tuesday in Cumberland County.

The shooting happened inside a home on the 3600 block of Yarborough Road, a Fayetteville address near Hope Mills.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the 9-1-1 call came in a few minutes after 11 a.m.

Deputies found two men shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't clear what led up to the shootings. Authorities were withholding the names of the victims pending notification of family.

Friends and loved ones were at the scene for hours talking to investigators and waiting to get more answers about what happened.

Yarborough Road was closed for a portion of the investigation but has since reopened.

FPD said a 42-year-old Fayetteville man was wanted for questioning. He was not named as a suspect, but police said they were looking for a white 2020 Volkswagen Passat with NC tag KMY-5114.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective I. Fisk at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood