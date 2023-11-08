Fayetteville man charged with 52 counts of indecent liberties involving children

A Fayetteville man is facing dozens of charges in connection with a sex crimes investigation.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man is facing dozens of charges in connection with a sex crimes investigation.

Fayetteville Police said 22-year-old Andrew Zobel is charged with 52 counts of taking indecent liberties with children.

The investigation stems from a two-day period in September when he was babysitting for a friend's children.

Police said Zobel was caught on security camera performing lewd sex acts while the children were in the same room.

Zobel turned himself in Tuesday and was given a $185,000 secured bond. He has since posted bond and was released.

Andrew Zobel Fayetteville Police Department

Anyone with information concerning an indecent liberties with a child case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Youth Services Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.

If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached by phone at (910) 485-7273.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.