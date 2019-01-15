Fayetteville man charged with rape also linked to unsolved rape case in 1998

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --A Fayetteville man who was arrested and charged with rape in August will receive additional charges after his DNA was linked back to a crime scene from 1998.
Willie Mack, 55, has also been charged in connection with a cold case rape from Sept. 20, 1998. After investigators reviewed the case file, the investigation was reopened and additional charges were filed.
The unsolved rape happened in the area of North and Moore streets. DNA linked Mack to the crime scene.
He has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape.
Mack was originally arrested Aug. 29 and charged with first-degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, first-degree forcible sex offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after an investigation into rape allegations.
Police said some of the charges were related to a separate incident in Cumberland County.
Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case more than five years old is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3016 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.