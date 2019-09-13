Man shoots, kills home invader in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A man died in a Fayetteville home invasion Thursday night.Police say two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, broke into the front of a home on the 400 block of Lands End Road. Police responded shortly before 7 p.m.The homeowner got his gun and exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects, according to a release. The suspect was shot and pronounced dead by medical staff. The other suspect left the home.A woman inside the home was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.Fayetteville Police detectives are investigating.