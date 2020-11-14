Fayetteville native among 5 American peacekeepers killed in Egypt helicopter crash

The United States Army identified the five U.S. Army soldiers who died as a result of a suspected mechanical malfunction of a UH-60 helicopter:
- Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas
- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
- Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio
- Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois
In total, seven military members apart of a peacekeeping operation with the Multinational Force and Observers in Egypt were killed in the crash.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss on November 12, 2020, of seven of our uniformed military colleagues from three countries who died in a helicopter crash during a routine mission," the MFO said in a revised statement issued on its website.
An Egyptian official speaking on condition of anonymity per regulations said the helicopter crashed over Red Sea waters outside Egyptian territorial boundaries.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
ABC Owned Television stations contributed to this report.