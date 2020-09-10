officer involved shooting

Fayetteville officer shoots Tennessee fugitive wanted for sexual assault while serving warrant on Raeford Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville Police Department officer working with U.S. Marshals shot a fugitive out of Tennessee while serving a warrant Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Raeford Road near S Reilly Road just after 4 p.m.

In a news briefing, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said U.S. Marshals had received information that a fugitive wanted on two rape charges in Tennessee was in the Fayetteville area.

In a news release, Fayetteville Police Department said the suspect had multiple guns.

It is unclear exactly what led up to the shooting. The department said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hawkins added that no Fayetteville officers were injured.

Investigators did not provide names of those involved.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will look into the shooting. Fayetteville Police Department said the officerwill be placed on administrative duty.

fayetteville
