80-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 80-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. on Raeford Road near Skibo Road.

On arrival, officers said Jimmy Holifield of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger were not injured and remained at the scene.

Police are still working to learn what lead up to the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1807 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countypedestrian struckpedestrian killedfayetteville newscumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News