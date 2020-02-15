80-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 80-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Fayetteville.Fayetteville police responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. on Raeford Road near Skibo Road.On arrival, officers said Jimmy Holifield of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver and passenger were not injured and remained at the scene.Police are still working to learn what lead up to the crash.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1807 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.