Fayetteville police awarded $50,000 grant for racial equity training

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department announced it is accepting a $50,000 grant to pay for racial equity training.

The grant is coming from the Cumberland County Foundation. As part of the department's application for the funding, officials detailed the agency's needs, project budget, timeline and goals. The police chief said it is one of the many actions it is taking in response to calls for change.

"We would like to thank the Cumberland County Community Foundation for its commitment to understanding the importance of educational awareness related to racial equity training," Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said. "he department is able to further our mission while expanding our training on diversity and de-escalation for our community. It is paramount that we ensure everyone is served according to our core values."

A tentative plan for the department's equity training includes complete virtual sessions on racial and equity training for the department, diversity and de-escalation training and the implementation of a Train-the-Trainer program. All programs should be completed by July of next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillerace relationsfayetteville police departmentgrantrace and culture
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd person charged in connection with shooting death of Cannon Hinnant
Outdoor venues in NC can open at 7% capacity next week, Cooper says
RBG's Supreme Court seat looms over 2nd Tillis, Cunningham debate
LATEST: Hillside High School closes in Durham
Woman dies after being ejected in Fayetteville 2-car crash
Durham police investigating shooting involving juvenile
Fayetteville gym eager to apply for new COVID-19 state relief program
Show More
Air Force 2 strikes bird, forces landing with VP Pence onboard
'Promising signs' downtown Raleigh business is bouncing back
NC woman starts cleaning business, hires those jobless from COVID-19
Black community not well-represented in COVID-19 vaccine trials
Cricket farm catches fire in Dunn
More TOP STORIES News