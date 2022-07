FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville's police chief of five years will be retiring.Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Friday the retirement of Police Chief Gina Hawkins.Hawkins made history in 2017 becoming FPD's first black female police chief and the first woman to hold the permanent post.Hawkins last day at the department will be in January of 2023.