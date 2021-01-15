Fayetteville Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally on Friday.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 4:15 p.m. found a man shot inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of Applecross Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, another person was found shot on the same block of Applecross Avenue. That person had a gunshot wound in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Police said the shootings did not appear to be random.

Anyone with information regarding investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
