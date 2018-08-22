Fayetteville police make arrest in Ramsey Street Rapist case using same DNA testing that caught Golden State Killer

The man deemed the Ramsey Street Rapist, who is accused of raping several people, is now behind bars.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police announced Wednesday the arrest of a man known for years as the "Ramsey Street Rapist."

Darold Wayne Bowden, 43, is charged in connection to a series of six rapes that occurred in the North Fayetteville/Ramsey Street area from March 2006 to January 2008.

Police said they were able to identify Bowden through Parabon Nanolabs' Snapshot Genetic Genealogy testing. This is the same type of testing used to identify the Golden State Killer.

Bowden has been charged in connection with six rape investigations:
March 31, 2006 - Village at Carvers Falls Apartments
August 23, 2006 - 4400 block of Ramsey Street
Feb. 12, 2007 - Apartments on Bubble Creek Court
March 6, 2007 - Village at Carvers Falls Apartments
Sept. 18, 2007 - Heather Ridge Apartments
Jan. 26, 2008 - Apartments on Bubble Creek Court

He has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Forcible Rape, 1st Degree Forcible Sex Offense, 2nd Degree Forcible Rape, 2nd Degree Forcible Sex Offense, 1st Degree Statutory Rape, Indecent Liberties with a Child, 1st Degree Kidnapping, 1st Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods.

He is being held on $18,800,000 secured bond.
