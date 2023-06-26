Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting Monday evening that closed a stretch of Murchison Road.

Man charged in Fayetteville road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old girl on Murchison Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Tuesday that a shooting of a child that closed a stretch of Murchison Road on Monday evening stemmed from road rage.

It happened about 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of Murchison Road near Pamalee Drive.

The victim, an 11-year-old girl, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Police described her condition Tuesday as stable.

Investigators said a PT Cruiser cut two lanes of traffic in front of a white Chevrolet Silverado, almost causing a collision. The drivers of the vehicles got into a verbal altercation police said and the Chevy driver displayed a firearm.

Fayetteville Police Department

The driver of the PT Cruiser continued to block the Silverado's path for a full traffic light cycle, police said, and the driver of the PT Cruiser then fired multiple rounds into the Silverado.

An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene later saw the Silverado with two bullet holes in the center windshield being towed away.

The driver of the PT Cruiser stopped at the traffic light before turning into a nearby parking lot to wait for police. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Sadiki Serieux Fayetteville Police Department

Sadiki Serieux, 33, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secure bond.

All lanes were closed from Murchison Road to Country Club Drive while police investigated. The road several hours later.