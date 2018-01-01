Fayetteville, Johnston County residents see power outage during below freezing temperatures

The breath of a bundled-up pedestrian is silhouetted on a frigid day (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Crews are working to restore power to Fayetteville residents after a crash knocked out their power.

According to Fayetteville PWC's Facebook page, residents in the Cliffdale Road area are without power after a car hit a utility pole.

The outage started around 4:45 Monday morning.

Officials said the pole and lines are down and will need to be replaced.



Officials did not comment on how many residents are affected.

Since temperatures are expected to remain below freezing, residents are encouraged to bundle up or wait out the restoration at family or a friend's house.

RELATED: Cold start to 2018

Duke Energy is also working to restore power to more than 1,500 customers.

Officials said some of their equipment was damaged, causing the outage to occur.

Residents lost power around 3:30 a.m.; Duke hopes to have power restored to all residents by 1 p.m.
