Fayetteville police investigating shooting that sent 2 women to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Two women were taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon on Powell Street.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Gillespie Street and Trade Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. When officers arrived they found two women with gunshot wounds. Both women were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police said one woman is listed in critical condition, and the second woman is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective E. Meininger at 910-605-2363.

