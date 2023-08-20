Man, woman found shot in a gas station parking lot: Fayetteville PD

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 pm Saturday outside a gas station on South Eastern Blvd.

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two people that happened Saturday night.

According to a news release from the police department, just before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Speedway on South Eastern Boulevard. That's where they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Officers said both were taken to the hospital. The man's condition is considered critical. Investigators didn't give a specific condition on the woman.

Police are investigating a separate shooting from Saturday that injured two women.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Gillespie Street and Trade Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. When officers arrived they found two women with gunshot wounds. Both women were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

If you have information on these investigations and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.

ABC11 Neighborhood Safety and Crime Tracker