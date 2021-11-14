Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and another one injured Saturday evening,

It happened in the 3300 block of Galleria Drive. Officers found one man outside of an apartment. He had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.

Police identified him as Ezekiel Shyreique Moultrie, 20, of Cairo Court.

Another man was taken to the hospital and was described as stable. His identity has not been released.

The Homicide Unit is actively investigating. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Arrington at (910) 580-8798 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

