1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near Bonanza Drive in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another was injured in a double shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night.
The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Little Ceasar's Pizza restaurant on Bonanza Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital.
Police have closed Morganton Road at Bonanza Drive while they investigate a second scene.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
