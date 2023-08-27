1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near Bonanza Drive in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another was injured in a double shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Little Ceasar's Pizza restaurant on Bonanza Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital.

Police have closed Morganton Road at Bonanza Drive while they investigate a second scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

