Fayetteville police search for 2 people, vehicle of interest in home invasion that left 2 dead, child injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department investigators are searching for two people of interest and a vehicle of interest in a home invasion shooting that killed two people and left a child injured last week.Officers responded to the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive in the Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Park just before 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 12.Tyshauen Tally, 28, and Lunnell Lewis, 33, were both killed in the shooting. Two children were home at the time of the shooting; one was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Surveillance video shows two people walk through the neighborhood, then a black vehicle, possibly a Ford Fusion, drives the other direction.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.