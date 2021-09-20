21-year-old woman shot in head in Fayetteville dies from injuries

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.The shooting happened on Southern Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.According to a news release from Fayetteville police, officers found 21-year-old Nicoda Melvin inside a home. She had been shot in the head. Emergency crews took her to the hospital, where she later died.Police said the circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available. No suspect information is currently available, though officers did call the investigation a homicide.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective R. Vernon at (910)729-2525 or CrimeStoppers at (910)483-8477.