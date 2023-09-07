Students gathered at a vigil on campus to memorialize two FSU students.

'I didn't see it coming': Community mourns death of two Fayetteville State University students

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State is mourning the loss of two students.

According to her obituary, Radiance Ellis died on August 26. Her friend, Christal Robinson, says there is a lot she will miss about her.

"The smiles, the laughs, the conversations," Robinson said.

Ellis' obituary says she was a senior at the university.

"I'm hurt, you know, because I didn't see this coming," Robinson said.

According to Robinson, Ellis left behind a husband and a daughter--and was a friend to many.

"Very, very supportive," Robinson said. "She's like a ray of sunshine. She always had a smile on her face. She's just been that friend for everybody."

Ellis' death sent shockwaves through the FSU community as it came the same day as FSU senior Mia Barfield's. Fayetteville police say they found Barfield dead in a house near campus.

Students gathered at a vigil on campus Wednesday night for Ellis and Barfield to memorialize the two women.

The university says it is encouraging students who need support to take advantage of its free counseling services.

As they gather for Ellis' funeral services, friends say their hearts go out to her relatives.

"I'm praying for the family," Robinson said. "Of course, always praying for the family, and just pray that you know, they find that comfort and that peace."

ALSO SEE: 'We want justice': Brother of woman found dead in Jordan Lake demands answers