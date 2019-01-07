Fayetteville teacher charged with assault on 10-year-old student

A teacher at a J.W. Coon Elementary School is accused of assault after warrants say she hit a special needs student twice in the head with an open hand. Tonight at 10 and 11, the latest on the investigation and the response from @CumberlandCoSch. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/TZOnB8JGkB — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 8, 2019

Warrants obtained by ABC11 show a Fayetteville teacher is facing assault charges after being accused of striking a student.April Caudill, 37, is being charged with assaulting a handicapped person. The warrants said Caudill, a veteran teacher, struck a 10-year-old student twice with an open hand at J.W. Coon Elementary School.Cumberland County Schools released a statement to ABC11:"We take this matter very seriously and do not condone violence against students or staff - the safety of all students and staff is paramount. When school officials were first informed of allegations of inappropriate conduct, they notified law enforcement immediately and suspended the employee involved. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate this situation."Caudill, who has been with the school system since August 2004, was suspended with pay on Oct. 23.ABC11 reached out to Caudill but has not heard back.