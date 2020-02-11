va hospitals

Woman faces federal charges in Fayetteville VA hospital shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI has charged a woman after she allegedly shot a man outside a Fayetteville VA Hospital on Friday.

Fayetteville police and the FBI responded to the shooting call just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 7.

According to an affidavit obtained by ABC11, a man stepped outside the hospital, came back inside saying he had been shot and then collapsed.



A VA officer then ran outside and saw Jasmine Thomas and her mother. Thomas told the officer she shot the man.

One witness said the male victim was discharged and stepped outside to call his wife for a ride, according to an affidavit. The witness then heard a gunshot and the man came back inside saying he had been shot.

The male victim is in critical condition and has lost a lot of blood, according to the FBI.

FBI agents interviewed Thomas' mother, who said she was taking her daughter to the hospital for mental health help. According to the mother, Thomas got out of the car with a duffle bag, pulled a handgun out and shot a man.

Thomas has been charged with assault with intent to commit murder in the special territorial jurisdiction of the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillearresthospitalshootingfayetteville newsmental healthva hospitals
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VA HOSPITALS
Durham VA to screen veterans, employees before entering clinics
Southeastern NC VA facilities screening veterans, personnel for coronavirus
VA pays $40K owed to disabled veteran
1 shot outside Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic: FBI
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News