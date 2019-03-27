Crime & Safety

Caught on camera: Fayetteville postal worker carelessly tosses packages inside truck

EMBED <>More Videos

The United States Postal Service is investigating after a postal worker was caught on camera carelessly throwing packages inside a truck.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The United States Postal Service is investigating after a postal worker was caught on camera carelessly tossing packages inside a truck.

An ABC11 viewer recorded everything with her cellphone before alerting neighbors.

She called the local post office and never received the apology she requested.

USPS released this statement to ABC11:

Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. The Postal Service requires our employees to treat letters and parcels with the utmost care. We will reinforce our standards with employees.

The person in the video is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

Consistent with postal policy and federal law, the postal service does not comment on personnel matters or administrative actions related to employees.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfayettevillepostal serviceusps
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
15-year-old Sanderson HS student killed in Raleigh hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road
'A need for an upgrade:' Jailbreak exposes problems with Nash County jail
Cumberland County mom claims bus driver 'fat-shamed' special needs daughter
Triple murder defendant scoffs at 911 call during trial
Police: Alleged heroin dealer charged with murder after death of 18-year-old
Clayton restaurant holds fundraiser for student hit, killed by car
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped; 'not an exoneration,' prosecutor says
Show More
NC senators introduce bill to help in-state students with tuition
'He just shot at me:' Calls reveal panic during Cary Barnes & Noble shooting
More rain this spring could mean more bugs
Supreme Court questions unelected judges' role in gerrymandering disputes
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
More TOP STORIES News