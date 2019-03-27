Caught on camera: Fayetteville postal worker carelessly tosses packages inside truck

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The United States Postal Service is investigating after a postal worker was caught on camera carelessly tossing packages inside a truck.An ABC11 viewer recorded everything with her cellphone before alerting neighbors.She called the local post office and never received the apology she requested.USPS released this statement to ABC11:The person in the video is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.Consistent with postal policy and federal law, the postal service does not comment on personnel matters or administrative actions related to employees.