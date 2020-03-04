'I still have my faith in God:' 3 weeks after plane crash, Fayetteville mother continues to pray for recovery of daughter

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three weeks after a small plane went down at Gray's Creek Airport that injured four, one of the victims, a 25-year-old woman, remains in a coma. Her mother, JB Northcutt, has been by her bedside ever since.

On Feb. 17, Dominique Northcutt was one of four people injured after a small plane went down, she was airlifted to UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital where she's been since the accident.

Dominique suffered severe brain damage, broken bones across her entire body, damage to her neck and spine, lacerations on one of her legs and fractures on her face. Dominique suffered severe brain damage, broken bones across her entire body, damage to her neck and spine, lacerations on one of her legs and fractures on her face.

"Niq is my only child and just to see my baby laying here fighting for her life is not a pretty sight," said Dominique's mother. "I'm standing here looking at her and she's laying here shaking her leg and arm. I guess I'll have to go get her nurse soon because that means she's in pain."

Now, she has rods and pins in her legs, plates and bolts in her arm, a tube in her neck to help her breathe and a fractured spine.

Her mother said she regrets not forcing her daughter to run errands that day.

"I said, 'cancel your trip and go with me.' Northcutt said,' I don't want to cancel.' She got dressed and I said, 'Okay, well, have a blessed day.'"

The cost to commute between Fayetteville and Chapel Hill is adding up. The family started a GoFundMe to help offset some of them.

In the meantime, all she can do is hold on to hope and pray for a positive outcome.

"It's very difficult. I break down at times, but I still have my faith in God," said Northcutt.
