FBI asks deer hunters to check video devices in search for Hania Aguilar

EMBED </>More Videos

FBI makes plea to deer hunters in efforts to find missing girl.

By
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The FBI is asking deer hunters to check their video recording devices to see if they have images that could help find Hania Aguilar, the 13-year-old kidnapped from her home in Lumberton on Nov. 5.

"It is vitally important we find every piece of video that may help us determine the exact movements of the stolen SUV from Rosewood Mobile Home Park to Quincey Drive where it was found on November 8," said FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch in a statement.

Eyewitnesses said a man kidnapped Hania in her family's Ford Expedition. The vehicle was later recovered without any sign of Hania. The FBI has been asking homeowners and business owners to check video surveillance systems for clues and is now expanding the request to hunters.

RELATED: Hania Aguilar has been missing for 2 weeks

The FBI is hoping to find video from Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road and any side streets, especially Popes Crossing Road, Wire Grass Road, and Lovett Road in Robeson County.

"Let us determine whether or not the footage you have can provide us with any investigative clues," said Lynch.

FBI Agents, SBI agents, and Lumberton Police detectives searched more areas on foot Tuesday, using drones and a specially trained dog.

If you have helpful information or video, please call the tip line at (910) 272-5871.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing teenagerkidnappingabductionFBIamber alertLumbertonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake County educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
Wake County School Board approves reassignment plan
Paying it forward: Knightdale restaurant picks up tab for grocery shoppers
Racial discrimination case closed by Wake County Schools
North Carolina Republican leaders release first draft of Voter ID law
Raleigh City Council allows motorized scooters in bike lanes
Advocates disagree on Citizens Advisory Board in Raleigh
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Show More
911 call that prompted active shooter scare in Carrboro released
Feeding an Army: Paratroopers away from family feast on Fort Bragg
Why do gas prices vary so much around Raleigh?
I-Team: What is Cyber Insurance and what does it mean for your personal data?
Stay safe on the roads for Thanksgiving Eve, Blackout Wednesday
More News