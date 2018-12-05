FBI raids Raleigh mansion, removes truckload of evidence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The FBI conducted an hours-long investigation at an upscale home in North Raleigh on Wednesday.

Federal agents spent the evening removing a truckload of evidence at a home in the 6500 block of New Market Way, across the street from the Sutton Square shopping center.

An FBI spokesperson said information related to the investigation is not public record at this time.



"This is a great neighborhood -- a family oriented neighborhood," said Stephen Allen, a nearby resident who knows the family. "They're right on the 18th hole of the golf course (at North Ridge Country Club)."



By late Wednesday evening, a number of FBI agents had packed up a huge trailer of evidence from the North Raleigh home.

"They are a really good family," Allen said. "Really humble family. I know their daughter. They have a son. Another daughter - I've watched their dog: their dog has run into my yard before. They're good people."

Neighbors expressed concern for the family inside, but the FBI remained tight-lipped through the night about the nature of the investigation.

