Durham residents getting surprise water bills for hundreds of dollars

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Durham residents must feel like they're getting soaked after receiving a massive and unwelcome surprise in the mail. They're getting hit with water bills for hundreds of dollars, even though they're current on their bill payments.The water department says a technology problem with meter-reading trucks led them to underestimate previous water usage and now they're sending new bills for water use dating to last year.Mary Lyons is one of many people hit with the big surprise.Lyons showed us her bill, with a shocking $830 balance. She says it came out of nowhere."At first I thought it must've said $90-something and then I took a second look and realized it was for $900-something, because it had an $830 adjustment with no explanation," Lyons told ABC11 at her home on Lavender Ave.The water department is apologizing for the hefty new bills people like Mary are getting, but officials say the bills are for actual prior water usage.They say they will work with residents on making payment arrangements.