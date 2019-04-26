Personal Finance

Clemmons man wins lottery after Palm Sunday breakfast with granddaughter, gives prize to her

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Clemmons woman is celebrating big after her grandfather won the lottery and gave her his winnings.

Peter Beckage, 85, had just finished up a Palm Sunday pancake breakfast with his granddaughter, Kelly Thomas, when he decided to play his "go-to" lottery game Lucky for Life.

The man said he stayed up late Monday night to see if he had a winner.

"When I got all five (numbers), I couldn't believe it," he said. "I had a hard time getting back to sleep I was so excited."

After winning, Beckage said he immediately knew what to do with the money: give it to his 22-year-old granddaughter.

"I knew if I ever won anything big, I would share it," said Beckage. "I'm happy with the little wins, and I'm so happy this is a gift I can give to her."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The next morning, Beckage said he was at church, unable to focus on his prayers, when he texted his daughter with his plan.

RELATED: Zebulon lottery winner to use $150,000 to pay off student loans

The pair then waited for Thomas to get home from volunteering to tell her about the big surprise.

"Kelly, how would you like to have $25,000 a year for the rest of your life?" Beckage recalled.

To which she replied, "Oh my gosh Grandpa, did you win the lottery?"

After taxes, Thomas will receive $17,688 a year for the rest of her life.

She said she plans to use the money for tuition, books and food as she studies to become an elementary school teacher at UNC-Wilmington.

"To be able to focus on something I'm passionate about thanks to my grandpa is an amazing gift," said Thomas. "I've always dreamed of being a Catholic school teacher and helping people. This money makes it possible for me."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financencmoneybuzzworthytrendingfamilynorth carolina newsfeel goodlottery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News