Zebulon lottery winner to use $150,000 to pay off student loans

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman won $150,000 from a scratch-off she bought in Garner."It was just shocking," Jessica Rodriguez of Zebulon said. "We were at a loss for words."Rodriguez travels the state doing outreach work for a nonprofit company that provides healthcare to farmworkers. She said she often tries her luck with scratch-offs, but never in a million years thought she would win.But win she did. She bought a $5 Spicy Hot Crossword ticket at Family Fare on N.C. 42 West in Garner and played the game later that day at her parents' house.Rodriguez takes home $106,126 after taxes. She said she plans to pay off her student loans, pay off her car loan, help her family and maybe take a vacation to Mexico.