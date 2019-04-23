Personal Finance

Zebulon lottery winner to use $150,000 to pay off student loans

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman won $150,000 from a scratch-off she bought in Garner.

"It was just shocking," Jessica Rodriguez of Zebulon said. "We were at a loss for words."

Related: An easy way to increase your odds of hitting it big on scratch-off lottery tickets

Rodriguez travels the state doing outreach work for a nonprofit company that provides healthcare to farmworkers. She said she often tries her luck with scratch-offs, but never in a million years thought she would win.

But win she did. She bought a $5 Spicy Hot Crossword ticket at Family Fare on N.C. 42 West in Garner and played the game later that day at her parents' house.

Rodriguez takes home $106,126 after taxes. She said she plans to pay off her student loans, pay off her car loan, help her family and maybe take a vacation to Mexico.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financezebulongarnermoneystudent loanslottery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News