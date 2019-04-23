GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman won $150,000 from a scratch-off she bought in Garner.
"It was just shocking," Jessica Rodriguez of Zebulon said. "We were at a loss for words."
Rodriguez travels the state doing outreach work for a nonprofit company that provides healthcare to farmworkers. She said she often tries her luck with scratch-offs, but never in a million years thought she would win.
But win she did. She bought a $5 Spicy Hot Crossword ticket at Family Fare on N.C. 42 West in Garner and played the game later that day at her parents' house.
Rodriguez takes home $106,126 after taxes. She said she plans to pay off her student loans, pay off her car loan, help her family and maybe take a vacation to Mexico.
Zebulon lottery winner to use $150,000 to pay off student loans
