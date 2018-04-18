PERSONAL FINANCE

NC tax filing deadline extended to April 18 at midnight

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced today that in light of the Internal Revenue Service extension, NCDOR is extending the tax deadline as well.

Taxpayers can file a return, make a payment without penalty, or file for an extension until midnight on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Related article: IRS extends 2018 tax deadline to Wednesday April 18

On Tuesday the Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline for federal taxes one day to April 18, 2018, following a failure with the agency's website.

The IRS said taxpayers do not need to do anything to receive the extension.
