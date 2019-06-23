lottery

Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to winners in NC lottery draw

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The numbers 0-0-0-0 in Saturday afternoon's Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $7.8 million win for lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the game.

The drawing produced 2,014 winning tickets that matched all four numbers.

The game's top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,002 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,012 winning 50 cent tickets.

The winning numbers, 0-0-0-0, are known as "Quads" among players of the Pick 4 game. Quads are some of the most popular combination of numbers played. The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.

The prizes can be claimed at one of the six lottery's regional offices. The offices open at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday and close at 5 p.m.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.
