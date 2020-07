Fire departments across NC seek ways to recruit, retain volunteers

Bladen County: Elizabethtown Fire Department

Buncombe County: French Broad Volunteer Fire & Rescue and West Buncombe Volunteer Fire Department

Cherokee County: Hiwassee Dam Volunteer Fire Department

Duplin County: Chinquapin Volunteer Fire & Rescue

Forsyth County: Lewisville Fire Department and Rural Hall Fire Department

Franklin County: Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department

Harnett County: Harnett County Chiefs Association

Northampton County: Gaston Volunteer Fire Department

Pitt County: Town of Winterville Fire Department

Wake County: Wake County Fire Services

Wilson County: Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Yadkin County: East Bend Volunteer Fire Department and Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire departments in a dozen counties across the state are participating in a recruitment and retention program aimed at increasing their volunteer numbers."We're actually looking to hopefully obtain at least 100 new volunteers," said Capt. Glen Clapp, speaking of the departments across Wake County.The national initiative is overseen by the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs, and Council for Future Volunteer Firefighters, made possible through a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response ( SAFER ) grant for volunteer recruitment and retention.Chief Phil Batts with the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department in Wilson County explained that their main issue is how far away many of their volunteers live."That's one of our biggest challenges is having people available to volunteer in critical times," said Batts, who added that they typically dispatch four different departments to structure fires.Clapp said about 72 percent of firefighters in North Carolina are volunteers, and they have a 12 percent annual turnover rate. Between training and equipment, this can be costly."We're just talking about the gear that's custom-fitted to each member runs about $3,500 each. So, if someone joins as a volunteer and then leaves for some reason, we might not have another volunteer that's the same size because it's custom-fitted. So that could be a $3,500 loss right there. That is why we're really trying to stem the tide in terms of volunteer retention," Clapp said.He said the grant funding would go toward enhanced marketing efforts, and possible scholarship and tuition reimbursement.Capt. Edward Eason with the Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department said they average eight people on-scene (not including medical calls); this represents a one-to-two person drop compared to recent years."We are bridging the gap of on-scene personnel with Mutual Aid agreements from surrounding departments. This again leaves their territory less protected. An ideal number that we would like to see is between 16-20 from our department response," Eason wrote in a statement to ABC 11.The response statistics Eason cited include paid staff."If you take everything into scope, the shortage in volunteers cost the citizens' safety and money. It affects things such as response time (if we are taking into account secondary apparatus response and travel time from mutual aid). It affects them monetarily through tax rates for staffing and insurance ratings," Eason wrote.Chief Rodney Daniels, the Fire Marshal for Harnett County Emergency Services, provided the following statement to ABC 11:The following departments are taking part:If you're interested in learning about volunteer opportunities, click here