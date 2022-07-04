Watch fireworks: Here's how you can see Raleigh's Fourth of July 2022 celebration live

The City of Raleigh announced back in June that the annual festival would move to Dix Park this year. It's going to be a fun-filled free event with music, lawn games and, of course, fireworks!
ABC11 is partnering with the City of Raleigh to present the show. ABC11 anchor Amber Rupinto will emcee the event at Dix Park, plus ABC11 will air an hour-long live special starting at 9 p.m. on ABC11 and the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
At Dix Park, gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.
It looks like the weather is going to cooperate. ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said there's just a 20 percent chance of rain this evening. It will however be warm but bearable with temperatures in the low 80s during the fireworks show.
Free parking can be found at downtown parking decks and on NC State University's Centennial Campus. Free shuttles will drive visitors to and from Dix Park from Moore Square and Centennial Campus. There will be no parking available at Dix Park.
More than 100 Raleigh Police Department officers will be on duty at the park. Some will be in uniform and others will be undercover.
Anyone visiting is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, strollers or wagons and food. However, all beverages should be non-alcoholic.
For event maps and other details, visit raleighnc.gov/fireworks.
Janet Cowell, President and CEO, Dix Park Conservancy:
"On behalf of the Dix Park Conservancy, we welcome the entire community to celebrate our nation's Independence Day in America's next great park-in our own backyard. We're looking forward to a long tradition of fireworks, concerts, festivals, and celebrations of all sizes here at Dix Park. To learn how you can get involved in bringing our park to life, please visit DixParkConservancy.org"