Severe storm risk on Thursday with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible

Cloudy on Tuesday with chance of rain.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Thursday, there is a level 2 severe storm risk for the Triangle and south of the area.

There will be showers in the morning. The risk of severe weather increases in the afternoon as energy and the warm front lift northward.

Central North Carolina will be the warmest sector with thunderstorm risk increasing during the day. Some of these storms could be severe.

The greatest threat is damaging wind gusts, with isolated tornadoes possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening before the cold front moves late.

Friday will be breezy and seasonable. The weekend is expected to be warmer, with highs near 80 on Sunday.