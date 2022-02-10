Travel

Frontier flight diverted to RDU because of unruly passenger

EMBED <>More Videos

Frontier flight diverted to RDU because of unruly passenger

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A plane was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday evening because of an unruly passenger.

Airport officials said the Frontier Airlines flight was on the way from LaGuardia Airport in New York to Orlando when it had to be re-routed and landed at RDU.

Frontier Flight 1335 spent about two hours on the ground at RDU and then resumed its journey to Orlando.

It started when a passenger began loudly complaining and said the woman in the seat behind him was sticking him with a needle to steal his DNA, a passenger onboard told ABC11.

He allegedly began threatening other passengers and he was eventually restrained by six other passengers aboard the flight.

RDU law enforcement, fire rescue, and Wake County EMS responders were waiting for the flight.

The unruly passenger was escorted off the plane.

ABC11 is working to get more information about what happened. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrduwake countydurham countymorrisvillerduair travelflight divertedpassenger
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver attacked with machete while waiting at Brier Creek red light
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
What happened to the money schools received for pandemic relief?
Durham has a 'serious gang problem' as task force examines crime
Man is reunited with lost wallet 6 months later
NC Senate seeks bipartisan negotiation on new district maps
2 adults, 1 child shot while driving near I-85 in Mebane
Show More
Military bus carrying soldiers crashes in Sanford
Cumberland County Schools to make masks optional for students, staff
Money Saver: Searching the Triangle for best prices on a dozen roses
UNC launches new network for students' mental health needs
Retired soldier learns identity was stolen 15 years ago
More TOP STORIES News