Winter storm cancels flights across country and at RDU

By
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Katherine Morgan didn't want to chance the weather Friday so she moved up her flight from New York to Thursday to come to Raleigh

She and her daughter Abby had already canceled plans to see her mother during the holidays.

"It's going to be a lot colder tomorrow so just to avoid any ice or any delays," she said. "We're just here for 48 hours so we thought we didn't want to miss it."

More than 5,200 flights were canceled across the country Thursday, making it the worst day for air travel since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

Thirty-four flights at RDU International were canceled and dozens more were delayed.

"We were anxious to come back because Vermont was getting another foot to a foot and half," said Tim Johnson, who was skiing in Vermont with his wife, Teresa.

She said, "I always expect delays. I never believe I'm going to land when I'm supposed to."

Dallas Fort-Worth was hit especially hard Thursday with 65% of its flights grounded until a runway could be opened.

If you are traveling Friday, be sure to check with your carrier before heading to the airport.
